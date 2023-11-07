Compared to Estimates, Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Pan American Silver (PAAS) reported revenue of $616.3 million, up 81.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.01, compared to -$0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $641.89 million, representing a surprise of -3.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -85.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pan American Silver performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Cash Costs per ounce - Timmins Operation : $1,565 versus $1,445.33 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $1,565 versus $1,445.33 estimated by six analysts on average. Cash Costs per ounce - San Vicente Operation : $19.19 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $17.45.

: $19.19 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $17.45. Cash Costs per ounce - Shahuindo Operation : $971 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $967.20.

: $971 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $967.20. Cash Costs per ounce - Dolores Operation : $954 compared to the $1,243.80 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $954 compared to the $1,243.80 average estimate based on six analysts. Ounce Production - Huaron Operation - Silver : 896 Koz compared to the 939.3 Koz average estimate based on six analysts.

: 896 Koz compared to the 939.3 Koz average estimate based on six analysts. AISC per ounce - Shahuindo Operation : $1,488 versus $1,621.86 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $1,488 versus $1,621.86 estimated by six analysts on average. Ounce Production - San Vicente Operation - Silver : 779 Koz versus 609.72 Koz estimated by six analysts on average.

: 779 Koz versus 609.72 Koz estimated by six analysts on average. Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Silver : 555 Koz versus 610.42 Koz estimated by six analysts on average.

: 555 Koz versus 610.42 Koz estimated by six analysts on average. Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Gold : 27 Koz versus the six-analyst average estimate of 25.41 Koz.

: 27 Koz versus the six-analyst average estimate of 25.41 Koz. Ounces Produce - Silver (Silver and Gold Production) : 5,687 Koz versus 5,985.85 Koz estimated by six analysts on average.

: 5,687 Koz versus 5,985.85 Koz estimated by six analysts on average. Ounce Production - Shahuindo Operation - Gold : 32.4 Koz versus 33.86 Koz estimated by six analysts on average.

: 32.4 Koz versus 33.86 Koz estimated by six analysts on average. AISC per ounce - San Vicente Operation: $21.37 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $19.28.

Shares of Pan American Silver have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

