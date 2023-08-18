Compared to Estimates, Palo Alto (PANW) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended July 2023, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) reported revenue of $1.95 billion, up 26% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.44, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28, the EPS surprise was +12.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Palo Alto performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Billings : $3.16 billion versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $3.17 billion.

: $3.16 billion versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $3.17 billion. RPO (Remaining Performance Obligation) : $10.6 billion versus $10 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $10.6 billion versus $10 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Product : $507.40 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $502.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.3%.

: $507.40 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $502.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.3%. Revenue- Subscription and support : $1.45 billion versus $1.45 billion estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.6% change.

: $1.45 billion versus $1.45 billion estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.6% change. Revenue- Subscription and support- Support : $528 million versus $522.78 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change.

: $528 million versus $522.78 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change. Revenue- Subscription and support- Subscription : $917.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $933.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.7%.

: $917.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $933.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.7%. Product gross profit Non-GAAP : $406.60 million compared to the $373.81 million average estimate based on 12 analysts.

: $406.60 million compared to the $373.81 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. Subscription and support gross profit Non-?GAAP : $1.10 billion versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion.

: $1.10 billion versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. Subscription and support gross profit GAAP : $1.04 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion.

: $1.04 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. Product gross profit GAAP: $403.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $374.24 million.

Shares of Palo Alto have returned -14.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.