Compared to Estimates, O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) reported revenue of $3.98 billion, up 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $9.20, compared to $8.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.96 billion, representing a surprise of +0.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $9.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how O'Reilly Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - YoY change : 3.4% versus 3.7% estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 3.4% versus 3.7% estimated by nine analysts on average. Number of stores - Total : 6,217 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6,216.

: 6,217 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6,216. Square footage - Total : 47.14 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 47 Msq ft.

: 47.14 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 47 Msq ft. Ending domestic store count : 6,131 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,148.

: 6,131 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,148. Sales per weighted-average store : $0.63 million compared to the $0.66 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $0.63 million compared to the $0.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. Mexico Stores at End of the Period : 63 versus 65 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 63 versus 65 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores opened : 60 versus 60 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 60 versus 60 estimated by two analysts on average. Domestic New stores opened : 36 compared to the 50 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 36 compared to the 50 average estimate based on two analysts. Sales per weighted-average square foot : $82.59 million compared to the $84.67 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $82.59 million compared to the $84.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. Sales to Do-It-Yourself Customers : $2 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.07 billion.

: $2 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.07 billion. Sales to professional service provider customers : $1.87 billion compared to the $1.82 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.87 billion compared to the $1.82 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Other sales and sales adjustments: $104.51 million versus $88.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

