Compared to Estimates, Omnicom (OMC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Omnicom (OMC) reported $3.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%. EPS of $1.67 for the same period compares to $1.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.58 billion, representing a surprise of +1.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.52.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Omnicom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Organic Revenue Growth : 4% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on three analysts. Organic Revenue Growth - Healthcare : 2.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.4%.

: 2.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.4%. Organic Revenue Growth - Commerce & Branding : -3.8% compared to the 1.3% average estimate based on two analysts.

: -3.8% compared to the 1.3% average estimate based on two analysts. Organic Revenue Growth - Experiential : 9.5% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 9.5% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue by Geography- Asia Pacific : $407.70 million compared to the $416.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.

: $407.70 million compared to the $416.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year. Revenue by Geography- North America : $2.04 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

: $2.04 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%. Revenue by Geography- Middle East and Africa : $79.60 million compared to the $80.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year.

: $79.60 million compared to the $80.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year. Revenue by Geography- Europe : $1.01 billion versus $987.24 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.

: $1.01 billion versus $987.24 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change. Revenue- Advertising & Media : $1.91 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

: $1.91 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%. Revenue- Execution & Support : $211.50 million compared to the $252.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.2% year over year.

: $211.50 million compared to the $252.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.2% year over year. Revenue- Healthcare : $323.60 million compared to the $311.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.

: $323.60 million compared to the $311.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year. Revenue- Public Relations: $390.30 million compared to the $378.31 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.

Shares of Omnicom have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

