Compared to Estimates, Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) reported revenue of $69.96 million, down 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $72.87 million, representing a surprise of -3.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -22.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Old Second Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 50.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 50.1%.

: 50.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 50.1%. Net Interest Margin : 4.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.6%.

: 4.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.6%. Total interest earning assets - Average Balance : $5.29 billion versus $5.38 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $5.29 billion versus $5.38 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Total noninterest income : $8.73 million versus $10.30 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $8.73 million versus $10.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Other income : $0.91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.02 million.

: $0.91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.02 million. Financial Services- Service charges on deposits : $2.53 million compared to the $2.52 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.53 million compared to the $2.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net gain (loss) on sales of mortgage loans : $0.37 million compared to the $0.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $0.37 million compared to the $0.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. Debit card interchange income : $2.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.61 million.

: $2.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.61 million. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $61.60 million compared to the $62.97 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $61.60 million compared to the $62.97 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net interest and dividend income: $61.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $62.01 million.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC)

