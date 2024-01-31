Compared to Estimates, Old Dominion (ODFL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) reported revenue of $1.5 billion, up 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.94, compared to $2.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.5 billion, representing a surprise of -0.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.80%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.86.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Old Dominion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Ratio : 71.8% versus 72.1% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 71.8% versus 72.1% estimated by five analysts on average. LTL tonnage per day : 37.42 Kton/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 38.21 Kton/D.

: 37.42 Kton/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 38.21 Kton/D. LTL shipments per day : 49.52 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 49.17 thousand.

: 49.52 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 49.17 thousand. LTL revenue per hundredweight : $32.23 compared to the $32.21 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $32.23 compared to the $32.21 average estimate based on two analysts. LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges : $26.50 compared to the $26.50 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $26.50 compared to the $26.50 average estimate based on two analysts. Work days : 61 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 61 Days.

: 61 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 61 Days. LTL weight per shipment (lbs.) : 1,511 lbs versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,513.93 lbs.

: 1,511 lbs versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,513.93 lbs. LTL shipments : 3,021 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,999.

: 3,021 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,999. LTL tons : 2,283 KTon versus 2,270.37 KTon estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2,283 KTon versus 2,270.37 KTon estimated by two analysts on average. Total revenue- Other services : $14.06 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.71 million.

: $14.06 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.71 million. Total revenue- LTL services: $1.48 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.47 billion.

Shares of Old Dominion have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.