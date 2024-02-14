Compared to Estimates, Occidental (OXY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) reported revenue of $7.53 billion, down 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.74, compared to $1.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.14 billion, representing a surprise of +5.47%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Occidental performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Worldwide Sales - Total Continuing Operations Production Per Day : 1234 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1222.74 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

: 1234 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1222.74 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Average Realized Prices - Natural Gas - Total Worldwide : $1.88 per thousand cubic feet versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.06 per thousand cubic feet.

: $1.88 per thousand cubic feet versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.06 per thousand cubic feet. Net Production Volumes Per Day By Commodity - Oil - Total Worldwide : 638 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 637.04 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on six analysts.

: 638 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 637.04 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on six analysts. Average Realized Prices - NGLs - Total Worldwide : $20.93 per barrel of oil equivalent compared to the $21 per barrel of oil equivalent average estimate based on six analysts.

: $20.93 per barrel of oil equivalent compared to the $21 per barrel of oil equivalent average estimate based on six analysts. Net Production Volumes Per Day By Commodity-Natural Gas - Total Worldwide : 1872 millions of cubic feet versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1818.7 millions of cubic feet.

: 1872 millions of cubic feet versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1818.7 millions of cubic feet. Average Realized Prices - Oil - Total Worldwide : $78.85 per barrel versus $77.88 per barrel estimated by six analysts on average.

: $78.85 per barrel versus $77.88 per barrel estimated by six analysts on average. Average Realized Prices - NGLs - International : $30.18 per barrel compared to the $30.13 per barrel average estimate based on three analysts.

: $30.18 per barrel compared to the $30.13 per barrel average estimate based on three analysts. Net sales- Oil and gas : $5.42 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.9%.

: $5.42 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.9%. Net sales- Chemical : $1.23 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.4% change.

: $1.23 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.4% change. Net sales- Midstream & marketing : $632 million compared to the $648.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.5% year over year.

: $632 million compared to the $648.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.5% year over year. Net sales- Eliminations : -$116 million versus -$314.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -64.3% change.

: -$116 million versus -$314.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -64.3% change. Interest, dividends and other income: $32 million compared to the $50 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Occidental have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

