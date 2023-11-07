Compared to Estimates, Occidental (OXY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) reported revenue of $7.4 billion, down 22.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.18, compared to $2.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.19 billion, representing a surprise of +2.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +32.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Occidental performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Worldwide Sales - Total Continuing Operations Production Per Day : 1220 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1190.89 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

: 1220 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1190.89 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Average Realized Prices - Natural Gas - Total Worldwide : $1.9 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $1.92 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on six analysts.

: $1.9 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $1.92 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on six analysts. Average Realized Prices - NGLs - Total Worldwide : $21.04 per barrel of oil equivalent versus the six-analyst average estimate of $21.89 per barrel of oil equivalent.

: $21.04 per barrel of oil equivalent versus the six-analyst average estimate of $21.89 per barrel of oil equivalent. Average Realized Prices - Oil - Total Worldwide : $80.7 per barrel compared to the $80.78 per barrel average estimate based on six analysts.

: $80.7 per barrel compared to the $80.78 per barrel average estimate based on six analysts. Average Realized Prices - Natural Gas - United States : $1.92 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $1.94 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.92 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $1.94 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on three analysts. Average Realized Prices - Natural Gas - International : $1.87 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $1.66 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.87 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $1.66 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on three analysts. Average Realized Prices - NGLs - United States : $20.22 per barrel versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.97 per barrel.

: $20.22 per barrel versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.97 per barrel. Net sales- Oil and gas : $5.59 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.2%.

: $5.59 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.2%. Net sales- Chemical : $1.31 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.6% change.

: $1.31 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.6% change. Net sales- Midstream & marketing : $552 million compared to the $702.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -45.1% year over year.

: $552 million compared to the $702.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -45.1% year over year. Net sales- Eliminations : -$297 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$311.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.5%.

: -$297 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$311.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.5%. Interest, dividends and other income: $50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $39 million.

Shares of Occidental have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.