Compared to Estimates, Nutrien (NTR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Nutrien (NTR) reported $5.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 31.2%. EPS of $0.35 for the same period compares to $2.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.68 billion, representing a surprise of -0.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -50.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nutrien performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Tonnes Sold - Potash - Total : 3,895 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3,516.72 KTon.

: 3,895 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3,516.72 KTon. Tonnes Sold - Nitrogen : 2,387 KTon compared to the 2,731.52 KTon average estimate based on five analysts.

: 2,387 KTon compared to the 2,731.52 KTon average estimate based on five analysts. Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Industrial and feed : 946 $/Ton compared to the 960.12 $/Ton average estimate based on five analysts.

: 946 $/Ton compared to the 960.12 $/Ton average estimate based on five analysts. Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Total : 575 $/Ton versus 602.85 $/Ton estimated by five analysts on average.

: 575 $/Ton versus 602.85 $/Ton estimated by five analysts on average. Sales- Retail Total : $3.49 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.3%.

: $3.49 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.3%. Sales- Nitrogen [$M] : $828 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.22 billion.

: $828 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.22 billion. Net Sales- Phosphate : $444 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $442.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -31.8%.

: $444 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $442.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -31.8%. Net Sales- Eliminations : -$261 million versus -$481.82 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.2% change.

: -$261 million versus -$481.82 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.2% change. Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Crop nutrients : $1.25 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.1%.

: $1.25 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.1%. Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Crop protection products : $1.57 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.7%.

: $1.57 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.7%. Net Sales- Potash : $972 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -51.5%.

: $972 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -51.5%. Net Sales- Nitrogen: $723 million versus $1.02 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -59.2% change.

Shares of Nutrien have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

