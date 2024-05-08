Compared to Estimates, Nutrien (NTR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Nutrien (NTR) reported revenue of $5.39 billion, down 11.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.46, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.38 billion, representing a surprise of +0.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nutrien performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Tonnes Sold - Potash - Total : 3,413 KTon versus 2,876.63 KTon estimated by five analysts on average.

: 3,413 KTon versus 2,876.63 KTon estimated by five analysts on average. Tonnes Sold - Nitrogen : 2,507 KTon versus 2,515.38 KTon estimated by five analysts on average.

: 2,507 KTon versus 2,515.38 KTon estimated by five analysts on average. Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Industrial and feed : 848 $/Ton compared to the 914.22 $/Ton average estimate based on five analysts.

: 848 $/Ton compared to the 914.22 $/Ton average estimate based on five analysts. Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Total : 689 $/Ton compared to the 603.56 $/Ton average estimate based on five analysts.

: 689 $/Ton compared to the 603.56 $/Ton average estimate based on five analysts. Sales- Retail Total : $3.31 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%.

: $3.31 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%. Sales- Potash : $927 million compared to the $839.98 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.9% year over year.

: $927 million compared to the $839.98 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.9% year over year. Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Crop nutrients : $1.31 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.

: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year. Net Sales- Eliminations : -$318 million versus -$426.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7% change.

: -$318 million versus -$426.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7% change. Sales- Phosphate : $499 million versus $521.30 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.8% change.

: $499 million versus $521.30 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.8% change. Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Crop protection products : $1.11 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%.

: $1.11 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%. Sales- Nitrogen : $1.03 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.5%.

: $1.03 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.5%. Net Sales- Potash: $813 million versus $744.53 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.9% change.

Shares of Nutrien have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.