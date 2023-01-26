Compared to Estimates, Northrop Grumman (NOC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Northrop Grumman (NOC) reported $10.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.1%. EPS of $7.50 for the same period compares to $6 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.66 billion, representing a surprise of +3.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Northrop Grumman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Aeronautics Systems : $2.76 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

: $2.76 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%. Revenue- Defense Systems : $1.66 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.3% year over year.

: $1.66 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.3% year over year. Revenue-Intersegment eliminations : -$586 million compared to the -$514.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.

: -$586 million compared to the -$514.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year. Revenue- Space Systems : $3.28 billion compared to the $3.04 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.3% year over year.

: $3.28 billion compared to the $3.04 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.3% year over year. Revenue-Mission Systems : $2.93 billion versus $2.88 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.1% change.

: $2.93 billion versus $2.88 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.1% change. Operating income (loss)- Mission Systems : $452 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $438.24 million.

: $452 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $438.24 million. Operating income (loss)- Intersegment eliminations : -$85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$77.11 million.

: -$85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$77.11 million. Operating income (loss)- Space Systems : $297 million compared to the $322.07 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $297 million compared to the $322.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating income (loss)- Defense Systems : $183 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $171.49 million.

: $183 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $171.49 million. Operating income (loss)- Aeronautics Systems: $289 million versus $271.71 million estimated by three analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Northrop Grumman here>>>



Shares of Northrop Grumman have returned -14.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

