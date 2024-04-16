Compared to Estimates, Northern Trust (NTRS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) reported revenue of $1.65 billion, down 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.70, compared to $1.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 billion, representing a surprise of -7.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.47.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Northern Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin (FTE) : 1.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.6%.

: 1.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.6%. Average Balance-Total earning assets : $133.82 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $129.37 billion.

: $133.82 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $129.37 billion. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 7.8% compared to the 7.9% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 7.8% compared to the 7.9% average estimate based on three analysts. Total Nonperforming Assets (Nonaccrual Assets) : $37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $103.41 million.

: $37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $103.41 million. Nonaccrual Loans and Leases : $37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $102.66 million.

: $37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $102.66 million. Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total : $639.60 million compared to the $647.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.

: $639.60 million compared to the $647.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year. Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total : $503.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $506.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

: $503.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $506.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%. Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Securities Lending : $17.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%.

: $17.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%. Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Other : $45 million versus $43.77 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.

: $45 million versus $43.77 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change. Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Custody and Fund Administration : $436.70 million versus $444.14 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.

: $436.70 million versus $444.14 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change. Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Global Family Office : $95.20 million compared to the $93.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year.

: $95.20 million compared to the $93.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year. Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Investment Management: $140 million compared to the $138.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.

Shares of Northern Trust have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

