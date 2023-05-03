Compared to Estimates, Murphy Oil (MUR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Murphy Oil (MUR) reported revenue of $841.72 million, up 52.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.24, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $754.05 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95, the EPS surprise was +30.53%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Murphy Oil performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Crude Oil and condensate Produced - barrels per day : 100.99 KBBL/D compared to the 94.95 KBBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.

: 100.99 KBBL/D compared to the 94.95 KBBL/D average estimate based on four analysts. Total Natural Gas Sold - barrels per day : 404.6 MMcf/D versus 376.47 MMcf/D estimated by four analysts on average.

: 404.6 MMcf/D versus 376.47 MMcf/D estimated by four analysts on average. Net NGLs Produced - barrels per day : 11.33 KBBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.75 KBBL/D.

: 11.33 KBBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.75 KBBL/D. Oil equivalent Production per day : 172.5 KBOE/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 168.88 KBOE/D.

: 172.5 KBOE/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 168.88 KBOE/D. Total Natural Gas Sold - barrels per day - Onshore - US : 24.16 MMcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 24.07 MMcf/D.

: 24.16 MMcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 24.07 MMcf/D. Total Natural Gas Sold - barrels per day - Gulf of Mexico - US : 75.2 MMcf/D versus 72.56 MMcf/D estimated by three analysts on average.

: 75.2 MMcf/D versus 72.56 MMcf/D estimated by three analysts on average. Weighted Average Sales Prices - Crude Oil and Condensate Dollars Per Barrel - Onshore - US : $74.98 compared to the $77.28 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $74.98 compared to the $77.28 average estimate based on three analysts. Weighted Average Sales Prices - Crude Oil and Condensate Dollars Per Barrel - Gulf of Mexico - US : $73.27 versus $76.32 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $73.27 versus $76.32 estimated by three analysts on average. Weighted Average Sales Prices - Natural Gas Liquids Dollars Per Barrel - Onshore - US : $22.11 versus $26.03 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $22.11 versus $26.03 estimated by three analysts on average. Weighted Average Sales Prices - Natural Gas Liquids Dollars Per Barrel - Gulf of Mexico - US : $25.63 compared to the $27.12 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $25.63 compared to the $27.12 average estimate based on three analysts. Geographic Revenues from External Customers- United States : $682.30 million versus $738.45 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $682.30 million versus $738.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Geographic Revenues from External Customers- Canada: $155.80 million compared to the $128.91 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Murphy Oil have returned -11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.