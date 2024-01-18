Compared to Estimates, M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) reported revenue of $2.3 billion, down 8.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.81, compared to $4.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.67, the EPS surprise was -23.43%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how M&T Bank Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 62.1% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 57.7%.

: 62.1% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 57.7%. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $190.54 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $191.25 billion.

: $190.54 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $191.25 billion. Net Interest margin - Proforma : 3.6% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.6%.

: 3.6% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.6%. Net charge-offs to average total net loans : 0.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.4%.

: 0.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.4%. Total Nonperforming Assets : $2.21 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.41 billion.

: $2.21 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.41 billion. Nonaccrual loans : $2.17 billion compared to the $2.49 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.17 billion compared to the $2.49 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total Capital Ratio : 14% compared to the 14% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 14% compared to the 14% average estimate based on two analysts. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 12.3% versus 12.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 12.3% versus 12.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Total other income : $578 million versus $557.50 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $578 million versus $557.50 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Mortgage banking revenues : $112 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $98.02 million.

: $112 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $98.02 million. Service charges on deposit accounts : $121 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $118.84 million.

: $121 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $118.84 million. Trust income: $159 million versus $155.20 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

Shares of M&T Bank Corporation have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

