Compared to Estimates, MSCI (MSCI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

MSCI (MSCI) reported $621.16 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.6%. EPS of $3.26 for the same period compares to $2.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $604.71 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.12, the EPS surprise was +4.49%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how MSCI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Period-End AUM in ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes : $1.37 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.34 billion.

: $1.37 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.34 billion. Index Run Rate - Recurring subscriptions : $818.78 million compared to the $812.72 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $818.78 million compared to the $812.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. Total Run Rate - Total recurring subscriptions : $1.89 billion versus $1.88 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.89 billion versus $1.88 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Total Retention Rate : 95.5% versus 95.15% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 95.5% versus 95.15% estimated by four analysts on average. Operating Revenues- All Other - Private Assets : $37.74 million compared to the $37.43 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.

: $37.74 million compared to the $37.43 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year. Operating Revenues- Index : $362.32 million versus $345.19 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.9% change.

: $362.32 million versus $345.19 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.9% change. Operating revenues- Index- Non-recurring : $23.44 million versus $10.51 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +159.8% change.

: $23.44 million versus $10.51 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +159.8% change. Operating Revenues- Index- Asset-based fees : $138.16 million versus $133.95 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.

: $138.16 million versus $133.95 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change. Operating revenues- Index- Recurring subscriptions : $200.71 million compared to the $200.53 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.

: $200.71 million compared to the $200.53 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year. Operating Revenues- Analytics : $149.88 million compared to the $151.31 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year.

: $149.88 million compared to the $151.31 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year. Operating Revenues- ESG and Climate : $71.22 million versus $70.47 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.2% change.

: $71.22 million versus $70.47 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.2% change. Operating revenues- ESG and Climate- Non-recurring: $1.17 million compared to the $1.29 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of MSCI have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

