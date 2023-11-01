Compared to Estimates, MPLX LP (MPLX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

MPLX LP (MPLX) reported $2.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.4%. EPS of $0.89 for the same period compares to $0.96 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.66 billion, representing a surprise of +9.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MPLX LP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Pipeline throughput - Crude oil pipelines : 3911 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3653.76 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 3911 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3653.76 millions of barrels of oil per day. Average tariff rates - Product pipelines : $0.99 compared to the $0.84 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $0.99 compared to the $0.84 average estimate based on two analysts. Pipeline throughput - Product pipelines : 1975 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2200.24 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 1975 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2200.24 millions of barrels of oil per day. Natural gas processed - Southwest Operations : 1405 millions of cubic feet per day versus 1512.45 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1405 millions of cubic feet per day versus 1512.45 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues and other income- Income from equity method investments : $159 million compared to the $128.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.2% year over year.

: $159 million compared to the $128.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.2% year over year. Revenues and other income- L&S : $1.59 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

: $1.59 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%. Revenues and Other Income- L&S- Service revenue : $1.13 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.13 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues and Other Income- L&S- Rental income : $216 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $206.71 million.

: $216 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $206.71 million. Revenues and Other Income- L&S- Product related revenue : $6 million compared to the $4.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $6 million compared to the $4.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues and Other Income- G&P- Service revenue : $549 million versus $538.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $549 million versus $538.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues and Other Income- G&P- Rental income : $52 million compared to the $48.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $52 million compared to the $48.51 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues and Other Income- G&P- Product related revenue: $598 million compared to the $582.09 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of MPLX LP have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MPLX LP (MPLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.