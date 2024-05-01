Compared to Estimates, Mosaic (MOS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Mosaic (MOS) reported revenue of $2.68 billion, down 25.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83 billion, representing a surprise of -5.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Mosaic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Phosphates - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product : 1,644 KTon versus 1,709.55 KTon estimated by five analysts on average.

: 1,644 KTon versus 1,709.55 KTon estimated by five analysts on average. Potash - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product : 2,163 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2,108.24 KTon.

: 2,163 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2,108.24 KTon. Mosaic Fertilizantes - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product : 1,715 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2,052.01 KTon.

: 1,715 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2,052.01 KTon. Phosphates - Realized costs - Blended rock : 81 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 74.75 $/Ton.

: 81 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 74.75 $/Ton. Phosphates - Realized costs - Sulfur : 142 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 141.58 $/Ton.

: 142 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 141.58 $/Ton. Mosaic Fertilizantes - Average finished product selling price (destination) : $517 compared to the $554.04 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $517 compared to the $554.04 average estimate based on four analysts. Phosphates - Realized costs - Ammonia : 404 $/Ton compared to the 345.04 $/Ton average estimate based on four analysts.

: 404 $/Ton compared to the 345.04 $/Ton average estimate based on four analysts. Phosphates - Average finished product selling price (destination) : $677 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $649.03.

: $677 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $649.03. Net sales- Phosphates : $1.17 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.4% year over year.

: $1.17 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.4% year over year. Net sales- Mosaic Fertilizantes : $886 million versus $1.16 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34% change.

: $886 million versus $1.16 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34% change. Net sales- Corporate and Other : -$19 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$53.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32.1%.

: -$19 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$53.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32.1%. Net sales- Potash: $643 million versus $573.11 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.1% change.

Shares of Mosaic have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Mosaic Company (MOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.