Compared to Estimates, Moody's (MCO) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Moody's (MCO) reported $1.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.5%. EPS of $3.37 for the same period compares to $2.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 billion, representing a surprise of +3.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Moody's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's Analytics : $799 million versus $806.74 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change.

: $799 million versus $806.74 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change. Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's investor services : $987 million compared to the $874.35 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.7% year over year.

: $987 million compared to the $874.35 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.7% year over year. Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Decision Solutions : $365 million compared to the $372.36 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $365 million compared to the $372.36 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Data and Information : $212 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $206.95 million.

: $212 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $206.95 million. Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Research and Insights : $222 million versus $228.88 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $222 million versus $228.88 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Intersegment revenue : $3 million compared to the $3.35 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $3 million compared to the $3.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Moody's investor services- Relationship : $310 million compared to the $312.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.

: $310 million compared to the $312.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year. Revenue- Moody's investor services- Transaction : $677 million versus $605.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +57.1% change.

: $677 million versus $605.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +57.1% change. Revenue- Moody's investor services : $987 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $913.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.9%.

: $987 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $913.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.9%. Revenue- Moody's Analytics : $799 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $809.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.

: $799 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $809.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%. Revenue- Moody's investor services- Public, project and infrastructure finance : $141 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $138.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

: $141 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $138.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%. Revenue- Moody's investor services- Financial institutions: $195 million versus $151.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.3% change.

Shares of Moody's have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

