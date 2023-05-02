Compared to Estimates, Meritage (MTH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Meritage Homes (MTH) reported $1.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.6%. EPS of $3.54 for the same period compares to $5.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 billion, representing a surprise of +26.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +41.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.51.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Meritage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Homes closed - Total : 2897 compared to the 2353.17 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 2897 compared to the 2353.17 average estimate based on eight analysts. Home Closing Revenue - Average sales price - Total : $436 compared to the $423.79 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $436 compared to the $423.79 average estimate based on eight analysts. Homes ordered - Total : 3487 versus 3536.06 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 3487 versus 3536.06 estimated by eight analysts on average. Order Backlog - Total : 3922 versus 4514.89 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 3922 versus 4514.89 estimated by eight analysts on average. Order Backlog - Average sales price - Total : $450 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $434.68.

: $450 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $434.68. Order Backlog Value - Total : $1.76 billion versus $1.97 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $1.76 billion versus $1.97 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Home Orders - Average sales price - Total : $432 compared to the $400.48 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $432 compared to the $400.48 average estimate based on five analysts. Order Backlog Value - East Region Totals : $667.88 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $830.07 million.

: $667.88 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $830.07 million. Revenue- Home closing : $1.26 billion compared to the $997.84 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.

: $1.26 billion compared to the $997.84 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year. Revenue- Total closing revenue (Homebuilding) : $1.28 billion versus $1 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.

: $1.28 billion versus $1 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change. Revenue- Land closing : $17.39 million compared to the $5.26 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -58.1% year over year.

: $17.39 million compared to the $5.26 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -58.1% year over year. Revenue- Financial Services: $5.73 million versus $3.79 million estimated by eight analysts on average.

Shares of Meritage have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.