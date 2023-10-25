Compared to Estimates, Mattel (MAT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Mattel (MAT) reported revenue of $1.92 billion, up 9.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.08, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 billion, representing a surprise of +4.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +24.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Mattel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales by Geographic Area- North America : $1.10 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.

: $1.10 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year. North America Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Other : $396.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $414.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

: $396.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $414.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%. International Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Other : $304.40 million compared to the $290.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.

: $304.40 million compared to the $290.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year. North America Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Barbie : $349.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $332.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.6%.

: $349.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $332.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.6%. Net Sales by Geographic Area- International : $771.80 million compared to the $793.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.

: $771.80 million compared to the $793.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year. North America Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Fisher-Price : $204.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $221.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.4%.

: $204.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $221.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.4%. International Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Barbie : $255.20 million compared to the $273.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.

: $255.20 million compared to the $273.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year. International Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Hot Wheels : $229.10 million compared to the $183.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.2% year over year.

: $229.10 million compared to the $183.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.2% year over year. Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Barbie : $605.10 million compared to the $591.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.5% year over year.

: $605.10 million compared to the $591.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.5% year over year. Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Fisher-Price : $317 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $336.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.9%.

: $317 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $336.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.9%. Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Hot Wheels : $454.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $373.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.4%.

: $454.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $373.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.4%. Net Sales- American Girl: $42.60 million compared to the $49.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.1% year over year.

Shares of Mattel have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

