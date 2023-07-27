Compared to Estimates, Martin Marietta (MLM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Martin Marietta (MLM) reported $1.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.5%. EPS of $5.60 for the same period compares to $3.96 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 billion, representing a surprise of -0.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.83.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Martin Marietta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Shipments - Aggregates tons : 54500 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 58951.23 KTon.

: 54500 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 58951.23 KTon. Total Shipments - Cement tons : 1100 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1088.95 KTon.

: 1100 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1088.95 KTon. Total Shipments - Ready mixed concrete cubic yards : 1800 KCuYd versus 1433.92 KCuYd estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1800 KCuYd versus 1433.92 KCuYd estimated by two analysts on average. Average unit sales price by product line - Asphalt (per ton) : 65.34 $/Ton compared to the 73.12 $/Ton average estimate based on two analysts.

: 65.34 $/Ton compared to the 73.12 $/Ton average estimate based on two analysts. Average unit sales price by product line - Aggregates (per ton) : 19.37 $/Ton versus 19.05 $/Ton estimated by two analysts on average.

: 19.37 $/Ton versus 19.05 $/Ton estimated by two analysts on average. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Ready Mixed Concrete : $271.40 million versus $236.22 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change.

: $271.40 million versus $236.22 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Asphalt and paving : $240.90 million versus $214.48 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.5% change.

: $240.90 million versus $214.48 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.5% change. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Aggregates : $1.15 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.5%.

: $1.15 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.5%. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Cement : $197.70 million compared to the $187.18 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.2% year over year.

: $197.70 million compared to the $187.18 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.2% year over year. Total Revenues- Magnesia Specialties : $80.50 million compared to the $83.80 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.

: $80.50 million compared to the $83.80 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Interproduct sales : -$121.10 million versus -$99.45 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.4% change.

: -$121.10 million versus -$99.45 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.4% change. Total Revenues- Total Building Materials: $1.74 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.

Shares of Martin Marietta have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.