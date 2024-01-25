Compared to Estimates, Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Marsh & McLennan (MMC) reported revenue of $5.55 billion, up 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.68, compared to $1.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.60, the EPS surprise was +5.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Marsh & McLennan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Risk and Insurance Service : 8% compared to the 8.3% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 8% compared to the 8.3% average estimate based on six analysts. Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Guy Carpenter : 9% versus 7.3% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 9% versus 7.3% estimated by five analysts on average. Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Consulting : 7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7%.

: 7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7%. Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Consolidated : 7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 8.1%.

: 7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 8.1%. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- APAC : $315 million versus $339.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.

: $315 million versus $339.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- EMEA : $780 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $769.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.

: $780 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $769.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- US and Canada : $1.63 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

: $1.63 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- Latin America : $173 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $181.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

: $173 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $181.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services : $3.27 billion versus $3.27 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change.

: $3.27 billion versus $3.27 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change. Revenue- Consulting : $2.30 billion compared to the $2.26 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year.

: $2.30 billion compared to the $2.26 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year. Revenue- Corporate eliminations : -$17 million compared to the -$15.50 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: -$17 million compared to the -$15.50 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Revenue- Consulting- Oliver Wyman Group: $856 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $845.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.