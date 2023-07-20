Compared to Estimates, Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Marsh & McLennan (MMC) reported revenue of $5.88 billion, up 9.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.20, compared to $1.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.73 billion, representing a surprise of +2.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Marsh & McLennan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Consolidated : 11% compared to the 5.58% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 11% compared to the 5.58% average estimate based on five analysts. Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Risk and Insurance Service : 13% compared to the 8.46% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 13% compared to the 8.46% average estimate based on five analysts. Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Guy Carpenter : 11% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15.58%.

: 11% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15.58%. Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Consulting : 8% versus 3.85% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 8% versus 3.85% estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- APAC : $357 million versus $392.89 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change.

: $357 million versus $392.89 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- EMEA : $858 million compared to the $795.18 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year.

: $858 million compared to the $795.18 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- US and Canada : $1.69 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change.

: $1.69 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- Latin America : $137 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $124.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%.

: $137 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $124.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%. Revenue- Consulting : $2.17 billion compared to the $2.13 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.

: $2.17 billion compared to the $2.13 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year. Revenue- Corporate eliminations : -$18 million versus -$15.04 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: -$18 million versus -$15.04 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services : $3.72 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%.

: $3.72 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Guy Carpenter: $576 million versus $579.61 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.