Compared to Estimates, Marriott (MAR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2022, Marriott International (MAR) reported revenue of $5.92 billion, up 33.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.96, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.61 billion, representing a surprise of +5.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.84.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Marriott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Worldwide - Systemwide - REVPAR Growth Rate : 28.8% versus 40.27% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 28.8% versus 40.27% estimated by four analysts on average. Number of rooms-Total : 1525000 compared to the 1517327 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1525000 compared to the 1517327 average estimate based on three analysts. Contract investment amortization : -$24 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$20.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.3%.

: -$24 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$20.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.3%. Base management fees : $287 million compared to the $281.52 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.3% year over year.

: $287 million compared to the $281.52 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.3% year over year. Net fee revenues : $1.11 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.3% change.

: $1.11 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.3% change. Owned, leased, corporate housing and other revenue : $396 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $373.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +52.3%.

: $396 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $373.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +52.3%. Franchise fees : $658 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $673.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.5%.

: $658 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $673.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.5%. Incentive management fees : $186 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $134.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +97.9%.

: $186 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $134.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +97.9%. Cost reimbursements : $4.42 billion compared to the $4.18 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31% year over year.

: $4.42 billion compared to the $4.18 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31% year over year. Gross fee revenues: $1.13 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.1%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Marriott here>>>



Shares of Marriott have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

