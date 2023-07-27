Compared to Estimates, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) reported revenue of $1.14 billion, down 23.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.24, compared to $2.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $937.81 million, representing a surprise of +21.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +79.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net New Orders - Homes : 2167 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1934.29.

: 2167 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1934.29. Average Price - Backlog : $578.50 versus $579.61 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $578.50 versus $579.61 estimated by three analysts on average. Average Price - New Home Deliveries : $549.30 compared to the $550.12 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $549.30 compared to the $550.12 average estimate based on three analysts. Backlog (units) - Total : 3048 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3151.07.

: 3048 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3151.07. New Home Deliveries - Homes : 2009 versus 1664.05 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2009 versus 1664.05 estimated by three analysts on average. Active subdivision - Total : 232 compared to the 238.23 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 232 compared to the 238.23 average estimate based on three analysts. Net New Orders - Mountain : $474 million compared to the $432.42 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $474 million compared to the $432.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net New Orders - East : $352 million versus $155.67 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $352 million versus $155.67 million estimated by two analysts on average. Backlog estimated Dollar value : $1.76 billion compared to the $1.81 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.76 billion compared to the $1.81 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Net New Orders - West : $1.34 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $518.01 million.

: $1.34 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $518.01 million. Revenue- Financial services : $32.62 million versus $23.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10% change.

: $32.62 million versus $23.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10% change. Revenue- Home sale revenues: $1.10 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $913.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.9%.

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research

