Compared to Estimates, Lockheed (LMT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Lockheed Martin (LMT) reported revenue of $18.87 billion, down 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.90, compared to $7.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.98 billion, representing a surprise of +4.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $7.26.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lockheed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net sales- Aeronautics : $7.61 billion versus $7.08 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.

: $7.61 billion versus $7.08 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change. Net sales- Space : $3.38 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

: $3.38 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%. Net sales- Rotary and Mission Systems : $4.71 billion compared to the $4.49 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.

: $4.71 billion compared to the $4.49 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year. Net sales- Missiles and Fire Control : $3.17 billion compared to the $3.20 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year.

: $3.17 billion compared to the $3.20 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year. Operating Profit- Aeronautics : $761 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $748.50 million.

: $761 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $748.50 million. Operating Profit- Space : $307 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $274.28 million.

: $307 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $274.28 million. Operating Profit- Rotary and Mission Systems : $579 million compared to the $600.46 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $579 million compared to the $600.46 million average estimate based on five analysts. Operating Profit- Missiles and Fire Control: $395 million versus $385.89 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Lockheed have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

