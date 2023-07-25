Compared to Estimates, Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) reported $108.46 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 48%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $2.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $107.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31, the EPS surprise was +25.81%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Live Oak Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin [%] : 3.29% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.24%.

: 3.29% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.24%. Average Balances-Interest earning assets : $10.27 billion versus $9.95 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $10.27 billion versus $9.95 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.06% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.23%.

: 0.06% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.23%. Efficiency Ratio [%] : 70.49% versus 75.55% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 70.49% versus 75.55% estimated by three analysts on average. Total noninterest income : $24.16 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $25.34 million.

: $24.16 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $25.34 million. Net Interest Income : $84.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $80.37 million.

: $84.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $80.37 million. Net gains on sales of loans : $10.80 million compared to the $10.11 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $10.80 million compared to the $10.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. Loan servicing revenue : $6.69 million versus $6.98 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $6.69 million versus $6.98 million estimated by three analysts on average. Management fee income : $3.27 million compared to the $3.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $3.27 million compared to the $3.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. Lease income : $2.54 million versus $2.56 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.54 million versus $2.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Other noninterest income: $3.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.14 million.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares have returned +25.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

