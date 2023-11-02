Compared to Estimates, Live Nation (LYV) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Live Nation (LYV) reported $8.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 32.5%. EPS of $1.78 for the same period compares to $1.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.89 billion, representing a surprise of +18.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +40.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Live Nation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Estimated events - Total : 12,090 thousand versus 11,186.07 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 12,090 thousand versus 11,186.07 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Estimated number of fee-bearing tickets : 89,300 thousand compared to the 76,233.99 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 89,300 thousand compared to the 76,233.99 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Estimated fans - Total : 52,277 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 48,094.46 thousand.

: 52,277 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 48,094.46 thousand. Estimated events - North America : 9,080 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8,356.88 thousand.

: 9,080 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8,356.88 thousand. Estimated events - International : 3,010 thousand versus 2,968.18 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3,010 thousand versus 2,968.18 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Estimated number of non-fee-bearing tickets : 66,083 thousand compared to the 65,017.76 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 66,083 thousand compared to the 65,017.76 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Total estimated tickets sold : 155,383 thousand versus 140,961.1 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 155,383 thousand versus 140,961.1 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Estimated fans - North America : 34,192 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 31,616.44 thousand.

: 34,192 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 31,616.44 thousand. Revenue- Concerts : $6.97 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $5.98 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.8%.

: $6.97 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $5.98 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.8%. Revenue- Other and Eliminations : -$21.70 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$18.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +58.4%.

: -$21.70 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$18.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +58.4%. Revenue- Sponsorship & Advertising : $366.80 million versus $368.94 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.

: $366.80 million versus $368.94 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change. Revenue- Ticketing: $832.60 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $615.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +56.6%.

Shares of Live Nation have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.