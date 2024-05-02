Compared to Estimates, Live Nation (LYV) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Live Nation (LYV) reported revenue of $3.8 billion, up 21.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.53, compared to -$0.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +15.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.20, the EPS surprise was -165.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Live Nation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Concerts - Estimated fans - Total : 22,930 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 20,142.25 thousand.

: 22,930 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 20,142.25 thousand. Concerts - Estimated events - Total : 11,203 thousand compared to the 10,262.13 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 11,203 thousand compared to the 10,262.13 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Concerts - Estimated fans - North America : 10,891 thousand compared to the 7,880.78 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 10,891 thousand compared to the 7,880.78 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Ticketing - Total estimated tickets sold : 155,010 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 149,041.4 thousand.

: 155,010 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 149,041.4 thousand. Ticketing - Estimated number of fee-bearing tickets : 76,578 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 73,903.2 thousand.

: 76,578 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 73,903.2 thousand. Ticketing - Estimated number of non-fee-bearing tickets : 78,432 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 73,922.31 thousand.

: 78,432 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 73,922.31 thousand. Concerts - Estimated events - International : 4,026 thousand versus 3,847.99 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4,026 thousand versus 3,847.99 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Concerts - Estimated events - North America : 7,177 thousand versus 6,418.18 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 7,177 thousand versus 6,418.18 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Concerts : $2.88 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.2%.

: $2.88 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.2%. Revenue- Other and Eliminations : -$14.40 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$2.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +800%.

: -$14.40 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$2.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +800%. Revenue- Sponsorship & Advertising : $211.30 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $188.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.2%.

: $211.30 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $188.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.2%. Revenue- Ticketing: $723.20 million compared to the $695.87 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.

Shares of Live Nation have returned -14.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

