Compared to Estimates, Lilly (LLY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Eli Lilly (LLY) reported revenue of $8.31 billion, up 28.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.11, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.55 billion, representing a surprise of +10.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.98.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lilly performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Cyramza (Ramucirumab /IMC-1121B) - US : $115 million versus $95.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.2% change.

: $115 million versus $95.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.2% change. Net Sales- International-Humulin [$M] : $61 million compared to the $63.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.9% year over year.

: $61 million compared to the $63.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.9% year over year. Net Sales- International-Humalog [$M] : $210.60 million compared to the $184.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.

: $210.60 million compared to the $184.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year. Net Sales- International-Forteo [$M] : $50.60 million compared to the $47.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.7% year over year.

: $50.60 million compared to the $47.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.7% year over year. Net Sales- Forteo [$M] : $148 million versus $115.80 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.

: $148 million versus $115.80 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change. Net Sales- Immunology : $928.50 million versus $900.83 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.6% change.

: $928.50 million versus $900.83 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.6% change. Net Sales- Taltz (Ixekizumab / LY2439821 / IL-17) - Total : $703.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $672.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%.

: $703.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $672.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%. Net Sales- Olumiant/Baricitinib (LY3009104)/JAK1/JAK2 Inhibitor- Total : $218.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $220.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.6%.

: $218.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $220.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.6%. Net Sales- Alimta [$M] : $60.90 million compared to the $56.61 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -73.3% year over year.

: $60.90 million compared to the $56.61 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -73.3% year over year. Net Sales- Oncology [$M] : $1.67 billion compared to the $1.53 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.1% year over year.

: $1.67 billion compared to the $1.53 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.1% year over year. Net Sales- Neurosciences : $387.20 million versus $351.69 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.

: $387.20 million versus $351.69 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change. Net Sales- Verzenio- Total: $926.80 million compared to the $908.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +57.5% year over year.

Shares of Lilly have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.