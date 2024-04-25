Compared to Estimates, Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) reported $372.79 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 45.1%. EPS of $3.50 for the same period compares to $2.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $358.7 million, representing a surprise of +3.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kinsale Capital Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Loss Ratio : 58.8% compared to the 59.4% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 58.8% compared to the 59.4% average estimate based on five analysts. Combined Ratio : 79.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 79.9%.

: 79.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 79.9%. Expense Ratio : 20.7% compared to the 20.5% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 20.7% compared to the 20.5% average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Net Earned Premiums : $351.05 million compared to the $317.77 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48% year over year.

: $351.05 million compared to the $317.77 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48% year over year. Revenues- Net investment income : $32.93 million compared to the $32.90 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +59.1% year over year.

: $32.93 million compared to the $32.90 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +59.1% year over year. Revenues- Other income : $0.32 million compared to the $0.39 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.

: $0.32 million compared to the $0.39 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year. Revenues- Fee Income: $8.09 million versus $7.70 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group have returned -13.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.