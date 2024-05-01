Compared to Estimates, Kemper (KMPR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Kemper (KMPR) reported revenue of $1.13 billion, down 11.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.07, compared to -$1.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09, the EPS surprise was -1.83%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kemper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Incurred Loss and LAE Ratio - Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance - Commercial Automobile Insurance : 74.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 76.3%.

: 74.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 76.3%. Total Incurred Loss and LAE Ratio - Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance - Personal Automobile Insurance : 73.5% versus 73.9% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 73.5% versus 73.9% estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Earned premiums : $97.30 million versus $86.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change.

: $97.30 million versus $86.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change. Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums : $840 million versus $804.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11% change.

: $840 million versus $804.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11% change. Revenues- Net investment income : $100.40 million compared to the $105.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.

: $100.40 million compared to the $105.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year. Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Total : $882.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $844.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.3%.

: $882.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $844.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.3%. Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Net investment income : $44.30 million versus $47.82 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11% change.

: $44.30 million versus $47.82 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11% change. Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums- Commercial Automobile : $164.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $156.52 million.

: $164.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $156.52 million. Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Total : $141.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $133.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%.

: $141.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $133.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%. Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Earned premiums- Accident and Health : $5.60 million versus $2.95 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change.

: $5.60 million versus $2.95 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change. Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Earned premiums- Life : $80.60 million compared to the $71.62 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.

: $80.60 million compared to the $71.62 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year. Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Earned premiums- Property: $11.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

Shares of Kemper have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

