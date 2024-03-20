Compared to Estimates, KB Home (KBH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended February 2024, KB Home (KBH) reported revenue of $1.47 billion, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.76, compared to $1.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.56, the EPS surprise was +12.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how KB Home performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Backlog - Units : 5,796 versus 5,543 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 5,796 versus 5,543 estimated by four analysts on average. Average selling price : $480.10 million compared to the $477.09 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $480.10 million compared to the $477.09 million average estimate based on four analysts. Unit deliveries - Total Homes : 3,037 versus 3,001 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3,037 versus 3,001 estimated by four analysts on average. Net orders - Units : 3,323 compared to the 3,033 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3,323 compared to the 3,033 average estimate based on four analysts. Backlog - Value : $2.79 billion versus $2.74 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.79 billion versus $2.74 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Average community count -Total : 240 versus 245 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 240 versus 245 estimated by two analysts on average. Ending community count : 238 compared to the 248 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 238 compared to the 248 average estimate based on two analysts. Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Housing : $1.46 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.

: $1.46 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change. Total Revenues- Financial services : $6.07 million compared to the $6.61 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.

: $6.07 million compared to the $6.61 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year. Total Revenues- Homebuilding : $1.46 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.

: $1.46 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%. Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Land : $3.57 million versus $1.89 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $3.57 million versus $1.89 million estimated by three analysts on average. Financial services pretax income: $11.58 million versus $8.87 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of KB Home have returned +10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

