Compared to Estimates, Intuit (INTU) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended July 2023, Intuit (INTU) reported revenue of $2.71 billion, up 12.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.65, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64 billion, representing a surprise of +2.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Intuit performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net revenue- ProTax : $28 million compared to the $26.39 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year.

: $28 million compared to the $26.39 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year. Net revenue- Small Business- Total Online Ecosystem : $1.55 billion versus $1.53 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.2% change.

: $1.55 billion versus $1.53 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.2% change. Net revenue- Consumer segment : $128 million compared to the $126.07 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.7% year over year.

: $128 million compared to the $126.07 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.7% year over year. Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed : $2.13 billion compared to the $2.09 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.5% year over year.

: $2.13 billion compared to the $2.09 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.5% year over year. Net revenue- Small Business- Total Desktop Ecosystem : $581 million compared to the $564.71 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.8% year over year.

: $581 million compared to the $564.71 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.8% year over year. Net revenue- Credit Karma : $424 million compared to the $393.64 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.7% year over year.

: $424 million compared to the $393.64 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.7% year over year. Net revenue- Small Business- Online Ecosystem- QuickBooks Online Accounting : $762 million compared to the $753.57 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.3% year over year.

: $762 million compared to the $753.57 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.3% year over year. Net revenue- Small Business- Online Ecosystem- Online Services : $789 million versus $775.59 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.1% change.

: $789 million versus $775.59 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.1% change. Net revenue- Small Business- Desktop Services and Supplies- QuickBooks Desktop Accounting : $303 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $278.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +41.6%.

: $303 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $278.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +41.6%. Net revenue- Small Business- Desktop Ecosystem- Desktop Services and Supplies : $278 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $289.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

: $278 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $289.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%. Net revenue- Service : $2.36 billion versus $2.20 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change.

: $2.36 billion versus $2.20 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change. Net revenue- Product: $353 million compared to the $357.64 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.3% year over year.

Shares of Intuit have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

