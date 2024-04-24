Compared to Estimates, Interpublic (IPG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Interpublic Group (IPG) reported revenue of $2.18 billion, up 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.36, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Interpublic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue before billable expenses- International : $706.60 million compared to the $698.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $706.60 million compared to the $698.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Revenue before billable expenses- Domestic (United States) : $1.48 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.

: $1.48 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change. Revenue before billable expenses- International- Asia Pacific : $142.80 million compared to the $164.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.3% year over year.

: $142.80 million compared to the $164.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.3% year over year. Revenue before billable expenses- International- Other : $119.20 million versus $96.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change.

: $119.20 million versus $96.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change. Revenue before billable expenses- International- Continental Europe : $179.50 million compared to the $175.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year.

: $179.50 million compared to the $175.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year. Revenue before billable expenses- International- United Kingdom : $178 million compared to the $174.84 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.

: $178 million compared to the $174.84 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year. Revenue before billable expenses- International- Latin America: $87.10 million versus $94.81 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.

Shares of Interpublic have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research

