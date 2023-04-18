Compared to Estimates, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) reported revenue of $1.06 billion, up 63.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.35, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.40, the EPS surprise was -3.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Other fees and services : $43 million versus $45.83 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $43 million versus $45.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total net interest income : $637 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $610.89 million.

: $637 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $610.89 million. Total non-interest income : $419 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $428.61 million.

: $419 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $428.61 million. Commissions: $357 million versus $379.09 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

