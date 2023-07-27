Compared to Estimates, Intel (INTC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Intel (INTC) reported $12.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.5%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.03 billion, representing a surprise of +7.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +425.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Intel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Revenues- Client Computing Group : $6.78 billion compared to the $5.97 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.6% year over year.

: $6.78 billion compared to the $5.97 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.6% year over year. Net Revenues- Datacenter and AI : $4 billion versus $3.72 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.9% change.

: $4 billion versus $3.72 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.9% change. Net Revenues- Network and Edge : $1.36 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -41.5%.

: $1.36 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -41.5%. Net Revenues- Intel Foundry Services : $232 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $125.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +90.2%.

: $232 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $125.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +90.2%. Net Revenues- Mobileye : $454 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $472.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

: $454 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $472.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%. Net Revenues- All other : $115 million versus $166.26 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +259.4% change.

: $115 million versus $166.26 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +259.4% change. Net Revenues- Client Computing- Desktop : $2.37 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.97 billion.

: $2.37 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.97 billion. Net Revenues- Client Computing- Notebook: $3.90 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.56 billion.

Shares of Intel have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.