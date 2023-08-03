Compared to Estimates, ICE (ICE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) reported $1.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. EPS of $1.43 for the same period compares to $1.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 billion, representing a surprise of -0.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.37.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ICE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average daily volume (ADV) in Lots - Energy futures and options : 3315 thousand versus 3219.46 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3315 thousand versus 3219.46 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Average daily volume (ADV) in Lots - Agricultural and metals futures and options : 530 thousand compared to the 502.43 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 530 thousand compared to the 502.43 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Average daily volume (ADV) in Lots - Financial futures and options : 2182 thousand versus 2333.01 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2182 thousand versus 2333.01 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Average Daily Volume (ADV) in Lots - Total Futures & Options : 6027 thousand versus 6054.64 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 6027 thousand versus 6054.64 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment : $249 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $257.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.2%.

: $249 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $257.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.2%. Revenues- Exchanges Segment (less transaction-based) : $1.09 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

: $1.09 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%. Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment : $546 million versus $551.32 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.

: $546 million versus $551.32 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change. Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Other : $8 million versus $9.20 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.5% change.

: $8 million versus $9.20 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.5% change. Revenues- Exchanges Segment- OTC and other : $104 million compared to the $105.63 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year.

: $104 million compared to the $105.63 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year. Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Closing solutions : $47 million versus $49.01 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.6% change.

: $47 million versus $49.01 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.6% change. Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Origination technology : $170 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $175.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.3%.

: $170 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $175.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.3%. Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- Other data and network services: $157 million versus $155.26 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.

Shares of ICE have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

