Compared to Estimates, Hyatt Hotels (H) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Hyatt Hotels (H) reported revenue of $1.66 billion, up 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $2.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38, the EPS surprise was +68.42%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hyatt Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Occupancy - Comparable systemwide hotels : 67.5% compared to the 65.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 67.5% compared to the 65.3% average estimate based on three analysts. ADR - Comparable systemwide hotels : $205.31 versus $206.65 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $205.31 versus $206.65 estimated by three analysts on average. Net Package RevPAR - Apple Leisure Group (ALG) : $211.95 compared to the $201.21 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $211.95 compared to the $201.21 average estimate based on three analysts. RevPAR - Comparable systemwide hotels : $138.63 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $134.92.

: $138.63 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $134.92. Occupancy - ASPAC full service : 71.6% versus 63.4% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 71.6% versus 63.4% estimated by two analysts on average. Distribution and destination management : $209 million versus $207.99 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.9% change.

: $209 million versus $207.99 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.9% change. Revenues- Owned and Leased Hotels : $355 million versus $316.65 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change.

: $355 million versus $316.65 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change. Net management, franchise, and other fees : $243 million versus $225.62 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.

: $243 million versus $225.62 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change. Other revenues : $62 million compared to the $76.53 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.5% year over year.

: $62 million compared to the $76.53 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.5% year over year. Revenues for the reimbursement of costs incurred on behalf of managed and franchised properties : $791 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $732.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

: $791 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $732.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%. Management and franchise fees : $256 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $241.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.3%.

: $256 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $241.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.3%. Revenues- Contra: -$13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$10.75 million.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

