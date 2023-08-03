Compared to Estimates, Hyatt Hotels (H) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hyatt Hotels (H) reported $1.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15%. EPS of $0.82 for the same period compares to $0.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 billion, representing a surprise of +3.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hyatt Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

ADR - Comparable systemwide hotels : $207.37 versus $206.67 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $207.37 versus $206.67 estimated by three analysts on average. RevPAR - Comparable systemwide hotels : $148.39 compared to the $144.03 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $148.39 compared to the $144.03 average estimate based on three analysts. Occupancy - Comparable systemwide hotels : 71.6% versus 69.71% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 71.6% versus 69.71% estimated by three analysts on average. ADR - EAME/SW Asia full service : $248.26 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $206.13.

: $248.26 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $206.13. Distribution and destination management : $273 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $271.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

: $273 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $271.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%. Revenues- Owned and Leased Hotels : $341 million compared to the $345.35 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.

: $341 million compared to the $345.35 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year. Other revenues : $71 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $67.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.4%.

: $71 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $67.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.4%. Net management, franchise, and other fees : $236 million compared to the $217.05 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $236 million compared to the $217.05 million average estimate based on six analysts. Revenues for the reimbursement of costs incurred on behalf of managed and franchised properties : $784 million compared to the $733.90 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.5% year over year.

: $784 million compared to the $733.90 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.5% year over year. Management and franchise fees : $248 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $227.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.6%.

: $248 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $227.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.6%. Revenues- Contra : -$12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$10 million.

: -$12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$10 million. Management, franchise, and other fees- Base management fees: $96 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $85.72 million.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) : Free Stock Analysis Report

