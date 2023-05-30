Compared to Estimates, HP Enterprise (HPE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended April 2023, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported revenue of $6.97 billion, up 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was +10.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HP Enterprise performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Financial Services : $858 million compared to the $846.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.

: $858 million compared to the $846.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year. Revenue- Corporate Investments and other : $296 million versus $291.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.5% change.

: $296 million versus $291.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.5% change. Elimination of intersegment net revenue and other : -$129 million versus -$141.72 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33% change.

: -$129 million versus -$141.72 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33% change. Revenue- Storage : $1.04 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.

: $1.04 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%. Revenue- Compute : $2.76 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%.

: $2.76 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%. Revenue- High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence : $840 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $812.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.3%.

: $840 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $812.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.3%. Revenue- Intelligent Edge : $1.30 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +50.4% year over year.

: $1.30 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +50.4% year over year. Earnings from Operations- Financial Services : $84 million compared to the $80.49 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $84 million compared to the $80.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. Earnings from Operations- Corporate Investments and other : -$47 million compared to the -$31.74 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: -$47 million compared to the -$31.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. Earnings from Operations- Storage : $82 million compared to the $152.92 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $82 million compared to the $152.92 million average estimate based on three analysts. Earnings from Operations- Compute : $420 million compared to the $416.79 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $420 million compared to the $416.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. Earnings from Operations- High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence: -$2 million compared to the $19.59 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of HP Enterprise have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.