Compared to Estimates, Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) reported $53.92 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.2%. EPS of $0.37 for the same period compares to $0.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $55.07 million, representing a surprise of -2.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Horizon Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 67.1% versus 63.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 67.1% versus 63.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 2.4% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2.4% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Percent of net charge-offs to average loans outstanding for the period : 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $7.29 billion versus $7.27 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $7.29 billion versus $7.27 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Gain on sale of mortgage loans : $1.58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.11 million.

: $1.58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.11 million. Total non-interest income : $11.83 million versus $10.99 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $11.83 million versus $10.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $42.09 million versus $44.07 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $42.09 million versus $44.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Wire transfer fees : $0.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.11 million.

: $0.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.11 million. Mortgage servicing income net of impairment : $0.63 million compared to the $0.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $0.63 million compared to the $0.65 million average estimate based on two analysts. Service charges on deposit accounts : $3.09 million versus $3.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.09 million versus $3.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Other income : $0.96 million versus $0.38 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $0.96 million versus $0.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Fiduciary activities: $1.21 million compared to the $1.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp have returned -7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

