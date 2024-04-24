Compared to Estimates, Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) reported $53.22 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $53.9 million, representing a surprise of -1.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Horizon Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 69.7% compared to the 68.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 69.7% compared to the 68.6% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Margin : 2.5% versus 2.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2.5% versus 2.5% estimated by three analysts on average. Percent of net charge?offs to average loans outstanding for the period : 0% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: 0% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $7.29 billion compared to the $7.27 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $7.29 billion compared to the $7.27 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Gain on sale of mortgage loans : $0.63 million compared to the $0.90 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $0.63 million compared to the $0.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total non-interest income : $9.93 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.18 million.

: $9.93 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.18 million. Net Interest Income : $43.29 million compared to the $43.07 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $43.29 million compared to the $43.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. Wire transfer fees : $0.10 million compared to the $0.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $0.10 million compared to the $0.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. Mortgage servicing income net of impairment : $0.44 million versus $0.81 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $0.44 million versus $0.81 million estimated by two analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $3.21 million versus $3.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.21 million versus $3.07 million estimated by two analysts on average. Other income : $0.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.80 million.

: $0.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.80 million. Fiduciary activities: $1.32 million versus $1.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

