Compared to Estimates, Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) reported revenue of $2.57 billion, up 12.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.53, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.41, the EPS surprise was +8.51%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hilton Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue per available room - System-Wide : $104.16 versus $107.60 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $104.16 versus $107.60 estimated by three analysts on average. RevPAR Growth - System-wide : 2% versus 3.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2% versus 3.7% estimated by three analysts on average. Property Summary - Total Systemwide Rooms : 1,197,329 versus 1,194,751 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1,197,329 versus 1,194,751 estimated by two analysts on average. Property Summary - Total Managed Rooms : 253,319 compared to the 250,538 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 253,319 compared to the 250,538 average estimate based on two analysts. Property Summary - Total Owned / Leased Rooms : 17,492 compared to the 17,378 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 17,492 compared to the 17,378 average estimate based on two analysts. Property Summary - Total Franchised Rooms : 926,518 versus 922,259 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 926,518 versus 922,259 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Owned and leased hotels : $255 million versus $279.44 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.

: $255 million versus $279.44 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change. Revenues- Other revenues : $50 million compared to the $41.92 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42.9% year over year.

: $50 million compared to the $41.92 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42.9% year over year. Revenues- Incentive management fees : $70 million compared to the $70.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.

: $70 million compared to the $70.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year. Revenues- Franchise and licensing fees : $571 million compared to the $579.58 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.

: $571 million compared to the $579.58 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year. Revenues- Base and other management fees : $106 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $86.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.5%.

: $106 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $86.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.5%. Revenues- Other revenues from managed and franchised properties: $1.52 billion versus $1.49 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide have returned -7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

