Compared to Estimates, Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hilltop Holdings (HTH) reported $285.24 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $275.39 million, representing a surprise of +3.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +50.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hilltop Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Outstanding Balance - Interest-earning assets, gross : $14.59 billion compared to the $14.97 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $14.59 billion compared to the $14.97 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Margin : 3% versus 3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3% versus 3% estimated by three analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 54.1% versus 89.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 54.1% versus 89.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Non-Performing Loans : $64.74 million versus $52.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $64.74 million versus $52.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Non-Performing Assets : $70.46 million compared to the $58.89 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $70.46 million compared to the $58.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $104.20 million versus $110.48 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $104.20 million versus $110.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $103.62 million versus $109.98 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $103.62 million versus $109.98 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total Noninterest Income : $181.62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $165.35 million.

: $181.62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $165.35 million. Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions : $30.23 million compared to the $32.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $30.23 million compared to the $32.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. Mortgage loan origination fees : $26.44 million compared to the $31.16 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $26.44 million compared to the $31.16 million average estimate based on two analysts. Noninterest income- Other : $49.20 million versus $34.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $49.20 million versus $34.79 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income: $40.20 million versus $34.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Hilltop Holdings have returned -7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.