Compared to Estimates, HF Sinclair (DINO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, HF Sinclair (DINO) reported revenue of $8.91 billion, down 16% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.06, compared to $4.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.18 billion, representing a surprise of +8.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.65.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HF Sinclair performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Mid-Continent Region - Average per produced barrel - Refinery gross margin : $/ 21.81 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $/ 22.02.

: $/ 21.81 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $/ 22.02. West Region - Average per produced barrel - Refinery gross margin : $/ 29.85 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $/ 27.59.

: $/ 29.85 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $/ 27.59. Mid-Continent Region - Sales of produced refined products (BPD) : 257.27 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 241.31 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average.

: 257.27 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 241.31 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average. Consolidated - Average per produced barrel - Refinery gross margin : 26.59 $/bbl compared to the 25.48 $/bbl average estimate based on four analysts.

: 26.59 $/bbl compared to the 25.48 $/bbl average estimate based on four analysts. Consolidated - Refinery throughput (BPD) : 645.1 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 645.85 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average.

: 645.1 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 645.85 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average. Mid-Continent Region - Refinery throughput (BPD) : 269.27 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 245.38 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts.

: 269.27 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 245.38 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts. Consolidated - Sales of produced refined products (BPD) : 634.18 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 637.99 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 634.18 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 637.99 millions of barrels of oil per day. West Region - Sales of produced refined products (BPD) : 376.91 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 397.46 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts.

: 376.91 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 397.46 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts. Sales and other revenues- Lubricants and Specialty Products : $686.69 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $662.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.6%.

: $686.69 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $662.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.6%. Sales and other revenues- HEP : $158.36 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $151.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.

: $158.36 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $151.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%. Sales and other revenues- Refining : $8.05 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.5%.

: $8.05 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.5%. Sales and other revenues- Renewables: $331.18 million compared to the $187.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of HF Sinclair have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.