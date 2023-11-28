Compared to Estimates, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported $7.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.6%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.35 billion, representing a surprise of +0.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hewlett Packard Enterprise performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Financial Services : $876 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $890.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

: $876 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $890.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%. Revenue- Corporate Investments and other : $343 million versus $308.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.

: $343 million versus $308.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change. Elimination of intersegment net revenue and other : -$113 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$134.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.5%.

: -$113 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$134.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.5%. Revenue- Storage : $1.11 billion versus $1.14 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.9% change.

: $1.11 billion versus $1.14 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.9% change. Revenue- Compute : $2.60 billion versus $2.79 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.6% change.

: $2.60 billion versus $2.79 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.6% change. Revenue- High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence : $1.18 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $939.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37%.

: $1.18 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $939.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37%. Revenue- Intelligent Edge : $1.36 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +40.7%.

: $1.36 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +40.7%. Earnings from Operations- Financial Services : $78 million versus $73.90 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $78 million versus $73.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Earnings from Operations- Corporate Investments and other : -$32 million compared to the -$42.89 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: -$32 million compared to the -$42.89 million average estimate based on three analysts. Earnings from Operations- Storage : $90 million compared to the $128.17 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $90 million compared to the $128.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. Earnings from Operations- Compute : $255 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $324.54 million.

: $255 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $324.54 million. Earnings from Operations- High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence: $55 million versus $25.09 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.