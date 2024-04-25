Compared to Estimates, Hertz Global (HTZ) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) reported $2.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. EPS of -$1.28 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.45, the EPS surprise was -184.44%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hertz Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Americas RAC - Average vehicles : 450,585 compared to the 426,806 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 450,585 compared to the 426,806 average estimate based on two analysts. Americas RAC - Transaction days : 30,560 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 28,924.46 Days.

: 30,560 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 28,924.46 Days. Americas RAC - Total RPD : $56.92 versus $59.28 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $56.92 versus $59.28 estimated by two analysts on average. International RAC - Depreciation Per Unit Per Month : $326 compared to the $224.43 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $326 compared to the $224.43 average estimate based on two analysts. International RAC- Average vehicles : 96,907 versus 94,575 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 96,907 versus 94,575 estimated by two analysts on average. International RAC - Transaction days : 6,294 Days versus 6,469.26 Days estimated by two analysts on average.

: 6,294 Days versus 6,469.26 Days estimated by two analysts on average. International RAC - Total RPD : $55.52 versus $54.47 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $55.52 versus $54.47 estimated by two analysts on average. Americas RAC - Depreciation Per Unit Per Month : $649 versus $350 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $649 versus $350 estimated by two analysts on average. Geographic Revenue- International RAC : $341 million versus $340.22 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $341 million versus $340.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Geographic Revenue- Americas RAC: $1.74 billion compared to the $1.71 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Hertz Global have returned -28.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.