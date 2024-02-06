Compared to Estimates, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) reported revenue of $2.18 billion, up 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.36, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.02, the EPS surprise was -33.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Americas RAC - Transaction days : 30,589 Days versus 33,646.82 Days estimated by three analysts on average.

: 30,589 Days versus 33,646.82 Days estimated by three analysts on average. Americas RAC - Total RPD : $59.01 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $57.21.

: $59.01 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $57.21. Americas RAC - Average vehicles : 446,573 compared to the 438,391 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 446,573 compared to the 438,391 average estimate based on three analysts. International RAC - Total RPD : $54.06 compared to the $51.63 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $54.06 compared to the $51.63 average estimate based on three analysts. International RAC - Depreciation Per Unit Per Month : $271 versus $278.60 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $271 versus $278.60 estimated by three analysts on average. Americas RAC - Depreciation Per Unit Per Month : $552 versus $433.18 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $552 versus $433.18 estimated by three analysts on average. International RAC- Average vehicles : 106,972 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 107,186.

: 106,972 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 107,186. International RAC - Transaction days : 7,013 Days versus 7,271.77 Days estimated by three analysts on average.

: 7,013 Days versus 7,271.77 Days estimated by three analysts on average. International RAC - Total RPU Per Month : $1,202 versus $1,238.49 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1,202 versus $1,238.49 estimated by two analysts on average. Americas RAC - Total RPU Per Month : $1,425 versus $1,460.51 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1,425 versus $1,460.51 estimated by two analysts on average. Geographic Revenue- International RAC : $379 million compared to the $375.33 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $379 million compared to the $375.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. Geographic Revenue- Americas RAC: $1.81 billion compared to the $1.78 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. have returned -14.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

