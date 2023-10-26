Compared to Estimates, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) reported revenue of $2.7 billion, up 8.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.70, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.71 billion, representing a surprise of -0.41%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Americas RAC - Transaction days : 34,278 Days versus 33,705.58 Days estimated by three analysts on average.

: 34,278 Days versus 33,705.58 Days estimated by three analysts on average. Americas RAC - Total RPD : $63.33 compared to the $65.52 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $63.33 compared to the $65.52 average estimate based on three analysts. Americas RAC - Average vehicles : 467,916 compared to the 464,878 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 467,916 compared to the 464,878 average estimate based on three analysts. International RAC - Total RPD : $59.09 versus $64.95 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $59.09 versus $64.95 estimated by three analysts on average. International RAC - Depreciation Per Unit Per Month : $229 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $232.53.

: $229 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $232.53. Americas RAC - Depreciation Per Unit Per Month : $295 versus $294.93 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $295 versus $294.93 estimated by three analysts on average. International RAC- Average vehicles : 122,572 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 120,501.

: 122,572 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 120,501. International RAC - Transaction days : 8,817 Days versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8,864.4 Days.

: 8,817 Days versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8,864.4 Days. International RAC - Total RPU Per Month : $1,448 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,524.74.

: $1,448 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,524.74. Americas RAC - Total RPU Per Month : $1,636 versus $1,646.70 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1,636 versus $1,646.70 estimated by two analysts on average. Geographic Revenue- International RAC : $531 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $575.81 million.

: $531 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $575.81 million. Geographic Revenue- Americas RAC: $2.17 billion versus $2.21 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. have returned -15.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ)

